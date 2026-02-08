Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maria Taylor will handle the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation after Super Bowl LX on Sunday, marking the first time she’s had that responsibility in her career.

Taylor appeared on SI Media with Jimmy Traina this week and talked about what goes into managing one of the highest-pressure moments in sports television. It’s harder than hosting the pregame show, she said, because the pregame is planned out. The trophy presentation is controlled chaos.

“Usually you’re managing emotions that are happening at the end of a game like the Super Bowl,” Taylor said. “You’re rallying everyone together and also trying to make sure that you’re getting to — you might have to hit a sponsor or a very specific name or something like that. So those are like the three things that you’re constantly thinking about when you’re doing a trophy ceremony.”

Taylor has done a few trophy presentations in her career, so she knows the drill. But Super Bowl LX will be different. Bigger stage. More eyes. More pressure. And one other challenge she joked about with Traina.

“Don’t let them take the mic,” Taylor said. “That is the key. You just have to have a strong wrist. They could not take the mic from you, right?”

Taylor will host the five-hour Super Bowl LX pregame show starting at 1 p.m. on NBC and Peacock before handling the trophy presentation after the game. Mike Tirico handled the Lombardi Trophy presentation for NBC’s last Super Bowl broadcast in 2022 when the Rams beat the Bengals. Now it’s Taylor’s turn.

“I will say it’s a tremendous privilege to be the person that is presenting the Lombardi Trophy,” Taylor said. “You know what I mean? How rare [it is]. I mean, working the Super Bowl in general, too, but things like that, those are pinch-me moments outside of the already unbelievable situations that are happening for the entire month of February. But I will say, that’s special.”

The assignment caps a remarkable rise for Taylor at NBC. She joined the network in July 2021 after leaving ESPN amid the fallout from Rachel Nichols’s leaked comments about her. Taylor went straight from the NBA Finals to covering the Tokyo Olympics, and she later admitted she cried every day in Tokyo while processing the emotional toll of leaving ESPN.

But NBC gave Taylor opportunities that ESPN couldn’t or wouldn’t. She started on Football Night in America as a co-host in 2021, then took over as the lead host in 2022 when Tirico moved to the Sunday Night Football booth. She’s hosted Olympics coverage, Big Ten football, Notre Dame games, and now the NBA after NBC secured rights to the league.

The Super Bowl pregame show and trophy presentation represent the biggest stage Taylor has had at NBC. She’ll be joined by co-hosts Jac Collinsworth and Noah Eagle, with analysts Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty. NBC also added 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward as guest analysts — as well as 49ers head coach Kyle Shnanahn and former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald — for the pregame show.

Super Bowl LX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the Patriots facing the Seahawks. Taylor’s pregame show starts at 1 p.m., giving NBC five and a half hours to build toward the game. Then comes the trophy presentation, and Taylor will be the one handing the Lombardi Trophy to whichever team wins.

Just don’t let them take the mic.