Despite retiring from competition in 2019 after a slew of injuries, Lindsey Vonn probably remains the most recognizable name in downhill skiing, at least for American audiences.

Now she’ll be involved again, but from a different perspective, as NBC announced Vonn will join their alpine skiing commentary team starting this weekend. Vonn will work alongside Dan Hicks and others to call women’s downhill action from Switzerland on Olympic Channel.

From NBC’s announcement:

Lindsey Vonn, the winningest woman in alpine skiing World Cup history, will join NBC Sports’ alpine skiing telecasts this Saturday and Sunday on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Vonn makes her on-air debut as an analyst with NBC Sports’ lead alpine skiing commentator Dan Hicks for the women’s downhill and Super-G events in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA presents live coverage of the women’s downhill Saturday at 4 a.m. ET with an encore presentation in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. On Sunday, Vonn and Hicks will call the women’s Super-G live at 6 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, with an encore presentation at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. “As one of the greatest skiers of all time and a superstar who has transcended her sport, we’re thrilled to have Lindsey join our team for her on-air debut this weekend,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production. “Known for her fearlessness, competitiveness and determination, we’re confident Lindsey will provide an unmatched perspective for our passionate ski racing audience.” “It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” said Vonn. “I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”

Vonn is an Olympic gold medalist with more than a decade at the peak (sorry) of the sport, and also has a combined 3 million followers across Instagram and Twitter. Both of those assets likely appeal to NBC here, and assuming her stint goes well and she has interest, it’s hard not to imagine Vonn taking part in NBC’s Olympics coverage, whenever we can safely have a Winter Games. (Currently that’s still set for 2022.)

[NBC Sports]