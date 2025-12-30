Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winter Olympic fans will be hearing a familiar voice calling the sliding sports in Italy come February.

Leigh Diffey will return as the play-by-play announcer for the bobsled, luge, and skeleton competitions during the upcoming Milan Cortina Olympic Games. It is the fourth consecutive Winter Olympics where “the voice of speed” will lend his iconic calls to the sliding sports. Diffey, of course, is also the voice of NBC’s track-and-field coverage during the Summer Olympics. Overall, it is Diffey’s seventh consecutive Olympics with NBC.

Former U.S. National Bobsled team member John Morgan will sit alongside Diffey and serve as an analyst for his 12th consecutive Winter Olympics and his seventh in-a-row for NBC. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin Hodge (luge) and 2010 Olympian Bree Schaaf (bobsled and skeleton) will also contribute as analysts. Britney Eurton, an NBC Sports host and reporter primarily covering horse racing, will serve as a reporter for the sliding sports in her Winter Olympics debut.

Diffey has a long history with NBC Sports, currently serving as the network’s lead play-by-play voice for many motorsports, including NASCAR, SuperMotocross, and IMSA, as well as track and field. He was also NBC’s lead voice for IndyCar and Formula One when the network held rights to both circuits.

While Diffey is widely regarded as a top race commentator, many will also remember his high-profile blunder during the 2024 Paris Olympics, when he mistakenly called the men’s 100-meter event for Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson rather than American Noah Lyles, who won on a photo finish. Luckily, his body of work speaks for itself, and he was able to quickly redeem himself with some great calls to close out the Paris Games.

The upcoming Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 6, with the luge competition starting the following day.