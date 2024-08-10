Announcer Leigh Diffey showed admirable restraint on a photo-finish call in the women’s 100m hurdles. Photo Credit: NBC Sports

Leigh Diffey clearly has a new approach to photo finishes.

The NBC play-by-play announcer faced widespread ridicule earlier in the Paris Olympics when he called a photo finish in the men’s 100-meter dash.

Diffey confidently declared the wrong winner.

“This is close… Jamaica’s gonna do it! Kishane Thompson is a gold medalist!” Diffey exclaimed.

Yet a short time later, officials ruled that U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles had crossed the line first.

That is as bad a blunder as an announcer can make, calling the wrong winner in a race. Fans ripped Diffey on social media and he got roasted by fellow media members.

“I shouldn’t have been so bold to call it, but I genuinely thought he won,” Diffey said.

While no one expects Diffey to make the same type of mistake again, it’s possible some fans held their breath when he made the call Saturday on the women’s 100-meter hurdles, as three competitors reached the finish line at almost the same time.

Diffey did not call a winner.

“Look how close it is!” he exclaimed.

Leigh Diffey with the call for NBC. 🥇🎙️ #ParisOlympics https://t.co/XzGfA9awxM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2024

“This may be a France gold medal, it could be a U.S. gold medal,” Diffey continued, clearly avoiding a prediction.

Officials quickly declared Team USA’s Masai Russell the winner, by .01 over France’s Cyréna Samba-Mayela. Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished .02 behind Russell to claim bronze.

Announcers are human just like everyone else, and mistakes happen. Diffey learned a valuable lesson that day, one he won’t forget.

[NBC Olympics & Paralympics]