Credit: Palm Beach Post

More than a year after the departure of Paul Azinger, NBC has a new lead golf analyst.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Kevin Kisner will join play-by-play man Dan Hicks as the analyst in its top golf broadcast booth.

According to a release, Kisner will be the lead analyst for the majority of golf events that air on NBC moving forward, including the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup. The 40-year-old four-time PGA Tour winner is also expected to maintain a limited playing schedule on the tour.