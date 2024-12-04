More than a year after the departure of Paul Azinger, NBC has a new lead golf analyst.
On Wednesday, the network announced that Kevin Kisner will join play-by-play man Dan Hicks as the analyst in its top golf broadcast booth.
According to a release, Kisner will be the lead analyst for the majority of golf events that air on NBC moving forward, including the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, the Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup. The 40-year-old four-time PGA Tour winner is also expected to maintain a limited playing schedule on the tour.
“I’m humbled and grateful to have the chance to sit in the seat that many legends like Johnny Miller and Paul Azinger have sat in before me on NBC,” Kisner said in a release. “I’m looking forward to offering a different voice and adding a new dynamic to the broadcasts, hopefully reaching more fans and telling things like it is. That’s what I think I do best. I’m also excited to continue to compete on the PGA TOUR amongst my peers, which I think will help me to tap into what these guys are really feeling on the course.”
Added NBC Sports’ lead golf producer Tommy Roy: “Kevin always shared frank and honest opinions about the game of golf during our various conversations through the years. Those kinds of opinions and his engaging personality make Kiz a great fit for our broadcast team. He knows these players, he knows this game, and the audience will get to hear more of those opinions and that personality this season.”
Kisner’s promotion comes a little more than one year after Azinger’s abrupt departure from NBC after the two sides were unable to agree on a new contract. Rather than naming a full-time replacement for Azinger, NBC opted for a committee approach to its golf coverage in 2024, with Kisner being a part of the network’s coverage of the WM Phoenix Open, the Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs.
While he may not have a long track record as a broadcaster, Kisner is clearly a rising star in the industry. And although it appears that NBC will still be utilizing a variety of talents in its golf coverage with rotating broadcast teams at major events, the network has made it clear that the South Carolina native is its new lead voice.