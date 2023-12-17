Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As NBC Sports continues to figure out its long-term plan to replace lead golf analyst Paul Azinger, they’re adding a surprising addition to two of their upcoming broadcasts.

NBC announced Sunday that four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner will join Dan Hicks in the booth for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui (Jan. 4-7) and the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (Feb. 8-11).

“I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course,” Kisner said in a statement. “I’ve always respected how Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television. I look forward to being a part of the broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open and providing my insights to the viewers at home.” Kisner, whose most recent Tour victory came at the 2021 Wyndham Championship, lost his invitation into the Tour’s “signature events” series after falling outside of the top 200 in the FedEx Cup standings in 2023. The 39-year-old still has his PGA Tour card and could continue playing, though he wouldn’t have been able to play in the Sentry anyway. Considered an entertaining interview and unapologetic speaker, his selection may be surprising but seems welcomed by many around the golf world. Kevin Kisner will do some golf commentary for NBC/Golf Channel at Sentry and Waste Management Open. The 4x Tour winner always speaks his mind. This should be fun. — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) December 17, 2023 The hilarious Kevin Kisner is joining NBC’s golf-coverage team for a couple early season tournaments, as he continues to play. Setting himself up for a post-playing gig. I like the choice. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) December 17, 2023 Kevin Kisner will serve as an analyst for NBC at The Sentry and WM Phoenix Open next year ??? — Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) December 17, 2023

“I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences,” NBC Golf lead producer Tommy Roy said in a release on Sunday. “We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at the Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open.”

It’s presumed that NBC Sports is still looking to hire a full-time analyst for the 2024 season, though it’s unclear if Kisner might be in that mix or if this is akin to a “tryout” for future consideration. NBC’s coveted top spot has been tied to Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Brad Faxon, Paul McGinley, and former U.S. Open winner Geoff Ogilvy in the wake of Azinger’s departure.

[NBC Sports, Golf.com]