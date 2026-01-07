Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Orioles play-by-play voice Kevin Brown is in the mix for NBC’s baseball coverage, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Marchand reported Tuesday that Brown is “another potential candidate” for the network’s MLB broadcasts, which begin in March. Brown currently calls Orioles games for MASN while also handling college football, basketball, and softball assignments for ESPN.

Fox’s Jason Benetti remains the frontrunner to be NBC’s lead play-by-play voice, Marchand confirmed. The Athletic also reported that NBC is targeting Clayton Kershaw to appear for select events as part of the studio team.

Brown has quietly become one of baseball’s best regional voices since taking over Orioles broadcasts full-time in 2022. Baltimore’s booth ranked fourth in Awful Announcing’s 2024 local MLB announcer rankings and 11th in the 2025 rankings.

His versatility across multiple sports for ESPN mirrors what NBC values in its announcers. Before landing the Orioles’ television gig, Brown worked his way up through the organization, calling 50 games on radio in 2019, then gradually increasing his role.

Awful Announcing identified him as a potential NBC candidate in November:

The Orioles’ lead television voice on MASN has quietly become one of the best in the business, and his rise coincided with Baltimore’s resurgence as a playoff contender. Brown’s worked his way up through ESPN’s college sports coverage — football, basketball, softball — while establishing himself as Baltimore’s primary voice, and he’s got the versatility NBC would love, moving seamlessly between sports and handling big moments without flinching.

NBC will air 25 Sunday night games and the entire Wild Card round starting next season. The network will also broadcast exclusive primetime windows for Opening Day and Labor Day. Sunday morning games will stream on Peacock, while Sunday night games will air on NBC from the end of the NBA season through the start of the NFL season.

NBC’s first game is March 26, when the Dodgers raise their World Series banner against the Diamondbacks.