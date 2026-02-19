Credit: NBC

With two minutes to go in regulation of their gold-medal women’s hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, it appeared that Canada had figured out how to shut down the previously unstoppable American team.

However, that’s when Hilary Knight forced overtime with a redirection in front of the net after Team USA had pulled goalie Aerin Frankel. Then, with a little over four minutes remaining in the 3-on-3 overtime period, American defender Megan Keller weaved her way through the Canadian defense to score the game-winning and gold medal-winning goal.

Kenny Albert was on the call for NBC Sports, and the veteran broadcaster met the moment with an exuberant rundown of everything that happened.

“Nice move! Cuts to the net! SCOOOOORE! MEGAN KELLER, THE OVERTIME HERO! THE UNITED STATES WINS GOLD IN MILAN!” Kenny Albert with the call. 🏒🚨🇺🇸🥇🎙️pic.twitter.com/pz2aGCvI3o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2026

“Nice move! Cuts to the net! SCOOOOORE!” beamed Albert. “MEGAN KELLER, THE OVERTIME HERO! THE UNITED STATES WINS GOLD IN MILAN!”

Praise poured in for Albert for his call of the epic moment.

Just a great call by Kenny Albert. Perfection. A gold medal call.🥇pic.twitter.com/yAqGbJx4yb — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) February 19, 2026

Just play it over and over and over https://t.co/kvU4t7eaIx — Sally Jenkins (@SallyJenki) February 19, 2026

What a call by Kenny Albert! pic.twitter.com/QXU529WCnl — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 19, 2026

“The outlet pass for Keller, a defenseman, nice move! Cuts to the net! SCOREEE!!! MEGAN KELLER! THE OVERTIME HERO! THE UNITED STATES WINS GOLD IN MILAN!” No surprise, but Kenny Albert absolutely nailed this call. The defenseman mention before the move! Instant chills on rewatch. https://t.co/7jhpmiFk31 — John Lund (@lundinbridge) February 19, 2026

Broke the ankles – made the shot – Kenny Albert with a great call and then lets it breathe. What a moment https://t.co/JsXBGJb7GR — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) February 19, 2026

Perhaps just as important, Albert followed his call by “laying out” and allowing the scenes on the ice to speak for themselves.

Dear Kenny Albert, Thank you for putting on a clinic for aspiring broadcasters on how to handle a game winner… 1:42 seconds of natural sound!!!

Beautiful!! Gold Medal Call @KennyAlbert #playbyplay #sportsbroadcasting#USAHockey #GoldMedal #MilanoCortinaOlympics2026 pic.twitter.com/XkheN5ldOs — Dean Stephens (@DeanStephensWUC) February 19, 2026

Albert’s been putting in great work all Olympics long, garnering plenty of praise for his call of Quinn Hughes’ OT game-winner for the men’s hockey squad over Sweden in the quarterfinals as well.