San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s wife Vanessa had a very good Christmas, at least by the sounds of NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast.

During San Francisco’s high-octane win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark shared a story about Bourne hitting a $500,000 incentive during Week 16, and his “expensive” wife being very happy about it.

Kendrick Bourne sells out his “expensive” wife Vanessa, who was happy he hit his $500K incentive last week 🤣 💸 pic.twitter.com/k9tl8KDfuQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2025

“Kendrick Bourne had himself a payday last week, made $500,000 by surpassing 500 receiving yards,” Stark said. “He told me he was so excited to celebrate with his teammates, he forgot to keep the ball. He’s so happy to have gotten it. He said he’s glad it’s over because he never wants to create a distraction. But it was perfect timing, right before Christmas, because he said, ‘My wife Vanessa is expensive. So she was just as happy as I was.’ Yes, Vannessa, he sold you out. And how about this? He has another incentive on the horizon. If he gets to 600 yards, that’s another $250,000 payday.”

As it turns out, Bourne appears to know his wife’s tastes pretty well. It didn’t take long for pictures of Vanessa Bourne’s 2025 Valentines Day gift, a Rolls Royce, to surface after NBC’s in-game report.

It turns out, Kendrick Bourne was not lying 😮 https://t.co/XgCB4QZOav pic.twitter.com/Z0HLL3W64b — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2025

Let’s make one thing clear: there’s absolutely no issue with buying your wife an expensive car if you have the money. And Bourne has made enough money in the league to afford it, although it’s certainly not the most financially responsible decision in the world.

But what Bourne should really get the most credit for is calling it like it is. His wife has expensive tastes. He has a high-paying job. And clearly it makes him happy to satisfy his wife’s desires. Good for both of them. But there’s no reason to act modest if that’s the case, like some people might. Embrace it like Bourne.

My wife likes expensive shit and I like buying her expensive shit.

Whatever works, Kendrick. Don’t let anyone else yuck your yum.