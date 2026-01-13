Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kaylee Hartung will work her first Super Bowl when NBC carries the game on Feb. 8, joining Melissa Stark on the sidelines for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

The assignment caps a rapid ascent through NBC’s playoff coverage for Hartung, who will work her fifth postseason game for the network on Sunday when the Chicago Bears face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. It’s the second time NBC has deployed two sideline reporters for its Super Bowl coverage, following Super Bowl LVI when Kathryn Tappen worked opposite Michele Tafoya.

Hartung will also report on aerials/moguls freestyle skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, meaning she’ll cover the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, then fly to Italy for the Games that begin with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. NBC announced its full roster of 82 Olympic commentators last week, with Hartung joining Todd Harris on play-by-play and Jonny Moseley as analyst for freestyle skiing coverage.

The Olympics gig adds to a schedule that already has Hartung working three jobs at once. She’s spent three seasons as Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football sideline reporter with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, while simultaneously handling NBC’s playoff coverage and serving as a correspondent for the TODAY show. She also worked the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, reporting on track and field and gymnastics.

As for Stark, she joined NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage in 2022, replacing Tafoya after working ABC’s Monday Night Football sideline from 2000-02 and spending years at NFL Network.

The two-sideline setup allows NBC to dedicate one reporter to each team rather than splitting coverage. Fox and ESPN already use this approach for their top broadcast teams, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi working opposite sidelines for Fox’s lead crew, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge split duties on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Come Feb. 8, it’ll be Stark and Hartung working opposite sidelines for the biggest game of the year.