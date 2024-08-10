The USWNT won its first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics. Photo Credit: NBC Sports

The U.S. Women’s National Team is back atop the Olympic soccer world after a long drought.

How long was the drought? Exactly 12 years and one day, as NBC play-by-play announcer Jon Champion eloquently noted just as the USWNT finished its 1-0 victory over Brazil in the gold medal match Saturday.

“It is gold, glorious gold for the United States!” Champion called. “Twelve years and a day since their last! After languishing on the nursery slopes, now they are back on top of the mountain! They are once again the gold standard!”

“It is Gold, glorious Gold for the United States! 12 years and a day since their last! After languishing on the nursery slopes, now they are back on top of the mountain! They are once again the Gold standard!” – Jon Champion on the call🇺🇸⚽️🥇🎙️#USWNTpic.twitter.com/I94xVfTJc9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2024



It’s the USWNT’s first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics and their fifth gold medal in history.

Champion probably had a sense he might be calling a gold medal win early in the second half when Mallory Swanson knocked in what turned out be the game winner. The possibility of VAR on the play sapped some of the enthusiasm from the moment, however.

MALLORY SWANSON GIVES THE USWNT A 1-0 LEAD IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH! 🇺🇸⚽️💥pic.twitter.com/8UY57jO6lw — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 10, 2024

Jon Champion not getting excited during a goal call in a gold medal game is exactly why VAR sucks — Sunday Afternoon Fullbacks (@notbriankamler) August 10, 2024



Yet Champion didn’t face any possible doubt on the gold-medal call. Fans were impressed.

Jon Champion, a British chap, the perfect “narrator” for @ussoccer Women’s Gold Medal win. That was fun! 👍🏻🇺🇸 ⚽️ — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) August 10, 2024

This #USWNT gold medal is special. After the disappointment of last summer’s World Cup they looked in the mirror. Coaching change. Tough personnel decisions. Got younger, more athletic and dominating on defense! Great call by Jon Champion, “once again the gold standard”!!! — Steve Tannen (@SportsTalk953) August 10, 2024

“They’re back baby” declares very entertaining announcer Jon Champion https://t.co/mCUMJxmHiA — Linda Killian (@lindajkillian) August 10, 2024

Hell of a call by Jon — Colt (@RealMrDorsey) August 10, 2024

[NBC Olympics & Paralympics]