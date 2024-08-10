USWNT wins gold medal The USWNT won its first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics. Photo Credit: NBC Sports
The U.S. Women’s National Team is back atop the Olympic soccer world after a long drought.

How long was the drought? Exactly 12 years and one day, as NBC play-by-play announcer Jon Champion eloquently noted just as the USWNT finished its 1-0 victory over Brazil in the gold medal match Saturday.

“It is gold, glorious gold for the United States!” Champion called. “Twelve years and a day since their last! After languishing on the nursery slopes, now they are back on top of the mountain! They are once again the gold standard!”


It’s the USWNT’s first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics and their fifth gold medal in history.

Champion probably had a sense he might be calling a gold medal win early in the second half when Mallory Swanson knocked in what turned out be the game winner. The possibility of VAR on the play sapped some of the enthusiasm from the moment, however.


Yet Champion didn’t face any possible doubt on the gold-medal call. Fans were impressed.

