Credit: NBC Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a line-drive home run to tie the game in the ninth inning Wednesday, and Phils’ broadcasters raised goosebumps with an epic and animated call on the play.

Harper, facing San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval with two on in the bottom of the ninth, hit a 112.9 rocket down the right-field line. Phillies play-by-play broadcaster Tom McCarthy launched into his call:

“Line drive deep down the right-field line, toward the pole — it is gone!” McCarthy exclaimed.

It was a great call, but it was hard to hear McCarthy because Kruk kept talking over him, trying to will the ball fair.

“Oh!” Kruk said when Harper made contact.

“Stay fair!”

“Yes!”

With Kruk’s work done, McCarthy finished the call.

“It hit the pole! It hit the pole! A game-tying laser by Bryce Harper! He’s just tied the game up at 5 here in the bottom of the ninth inning!”

"OH! STAY FAIR! YES!"- John Kruk "IT HIT THE POLE! IT HIT THE POLE! A 3-RUN GAME-TYING LASER BY BRYCE HARPER! HE'S JUST TIED THIS GAME UP AT 5 HERE IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH INNING!" Tom McCarthy ⚾️?️ pic.twitter.com/dJTAxxZM4w — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2023

If only all home run calls were so exciting. Unfortunately for Philadelphia fans, the Giants scored three runs in the 10th inning to win, 8-6.

Kruk, one of the most colorful players in Phillies history — MLB history, for that matter — has kept that reputation intact as a broadcaster. He’s handled color analyst duties for the Phillies since 2017. He’s always good with a quick but insightful opinion, and fans never know what he’ll do. At Tuesday night’s game, he handed out concessions to fans.

John Kruk handing out food to the crowd while broadcasting Tuesday's Giants vs. Phillies game from the seats. A man of the people pic.twitter.com/IAZMQs6RSK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2023

[NBC Sports, AA on Twitter]