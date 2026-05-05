Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

John Fanta has made quite a name for himself in his first year at NBC Sports, covering everything from college basketball to the NFL to the NBA to the Kentucky Derby.

On Sunday, he adds baseball to that list.

According to NBC Sports’ broadcast announcement for this Sunday, May 10, Fanta will make his MLB debut as a reporter on MLB Sunday Leadoff, joining play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian, four-time World Series champion pitcher Jeff Nelson, and former infielder Kevin Frandsen for Nationals-Marlins at noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Really love all sports. My first memories entail … baseball. Loved going to the ballpark with dad and grandpa growing up. Earliest memory of being interested in broadcasting was from ⚾️. Excited to be a part of some MLB on @NBCSports coverage starting Sunday for Nats/Marlins! pic.twitter.com/Z74oVqiECd — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) May 5, 2026

Fanta joined NBC Sports last August after seven years at Fox Sports, taking on a new role as the network’s lead Big East play-by-play voice. Since then, he has taken on Football Night in America, NBA play-by-play, and Kentucky Derby infield reporting in addition to his college basketball duties. When he made his NBA debut in February, he told Awful Announcing that NBC executives Sam Flood, Rick Cordella, and Elyse Noonan promised him they would challenge him and keep raising the bar.

“This is why I joined NBC Sports,” Fanta said. “I want to be challenged.”

That challenge also came with a choice. Last week, Fanta told Zach Gelb that Barstool’s Dave Portnoy had offered him a job and that it was genuinely tempting. He turned it down because he wanted to grow his linear television profile rather than move into content and commentary.

“I look at it [from the standpoint of], everyone can bring something different to the table, and do you bring a uniqueness to what you do?” Fanta said. “So I was humbled and flattered that Dave has offered me a job, and we remain friendly. It was tempting. But I’m where I want to be.”

Fanta’s MLB debut comes as part of a busy Sunday for NBC Sports. Sunday Night Baseball features Jason Benetti calling Tigers-Royals at Kauffman Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN alongside 2015 World Series champion Eric Hosmer and former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks. Ahmed Fareed hosts the pregame show with Dexter Fowler, and former reliever Adam Ottavino provides “Inside the Pitch” commentary.

Baseball is the latest sport on Fanta’s growing NBC resume. Given the trajectory of his first year at the network, it probably won’t be the last.