Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

NBC will be deploying a fan-favorite broadcaster in the infield for its upcoming Kentucky Derby coverage.

John Fanta, the boisterous reporter best known for his college basketball work, will join NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby next month, the network announced on Thursday. Fanta will report from the infield during the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. It is Fanta’s first-ever trip to the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s been an amazing first year with NBC Sports, and I’m excited and honored to be taking on another new challenge and heading to Churchill Downs for the 152nd chapter of the longest continuously held sporting event in America,” Fanta said in the announcement.

“We’re excited to have John join our coverage at Churchill Downs, where his unbridled enthusiasm and effusive personality will be a perfect match with the spectators enjoying the racing and revelry from the infield,” NBC Sports supervising producer Lindsay Schanzer added.

Fanta’s duties will begin on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks. For the first time, the Kentucky Oaks will air in primetime on NBC the night before the Derby. Earlier races will be shown on Peacock and NBCSN.

An infield role for Fanta seems like something straight out of central casting. His personality and on-air style should fit incredibly well with the lively atmosphere typical of the infield of Churchill Downs.

NBC hasn’t shied away from experimenting with talent who aren’t traditional horse racing broadcasters for its infield role. For instance, the network tapped Jac Collinsworth for a similar role in 2021. Expect Fanta’s job to be filled with similar hijinks this year.

Fanta joined NBC Sports in a full-time capacity last August, departing Fox, where he contributed heavily to college basketball coverage. Since joining NBC, Fanta has been deployed well beyond college basketball, chipping in on Football Night in America and even calling an NBA game. The hoops junkie is quickly proving his versatility and capability in other sports, with the Kentucky Derby being another opportunity for the popular broadcaster to strut his stuff.