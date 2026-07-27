Credit: NBC

Former major-league star Joey Votto made his highly anticipated debut as an NBC analyst for Sunday Night Baseball during the series finale between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

After joining Bob Costas in the pregame show, Votto served as the “Inside the Pitch” analyst for NBC from the camera well next to the third-base dugout. He showed off his blend of smarts, personality, and honesty that made him one of the media’s favorite players to interview during his decorated MLB career, which included being named the 2010 NL MVP.

Joey Votto makes his NBC debut as an “Inside the Pitch” analyst on Sunday Night Baseball (https://t.co/bAc7RVQbzS). That leads to a discussion on John Kruk having numerous ties that he’ll try on tonight. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB https://t.co/4KFMoPKcyW pic.twitter.com/3iTNlyCenX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2026

Joey Votto shows his appreciation for Bryce Harper. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/7WljVxBnon — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2026

Votto was known for his high IQ, studious habits, and attention to detail as a hitter. He had a rare combination of contact, power, and on-base skills, putting together an incredible career slash line of .294/.409/.511. He led the NL in on-base percentage seven times and OPS twice.

His commentary really shined when breaking down hitting, in terms of the approach, mechanics, and matchups, like with this plate appearance featuring Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber against Yankees southpaw Tim Hill:

Joey Votto, a former star left-handed hitter, breaks down a tough lefty-lefty matchup for Kyle Schwarber in his NBC ‘Inside the Pitch’ analyst debut on Sunday Night Baseball. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/acl7INbu6T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2026

“This is a tough at-bat right now for Kyle Schwarber,” Votto, who was a left-handed hitter himself, explained. “I have to be honest with you. I have the best seat in the house, and I want to see a Kyle Schwarber homer, or a Bryce Harper homer. I’m here to be entertained. But this is a very tough at-bat.”

“So, for a lefty against Tim Hill, who is a lefty specialist, what can you train your brain for, Joey?” NBC play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti asked.

“No, there’s no training with a guy like this,” Votto responded. “The ball is starting behind you. He’s got that big crossover. He’s on the first-base side, which means he’s basically physically starting behind you. He’s throwing sidearm. So, everything is working against our natural, sort of, ‘We want the ball away from us; let’s get full extension.’ And Schwarber needs no space. He’s one of the few hitters that needs no space to hit a ball 450 feet. But still, when everything is starting behind you, there is a small sliver that you can make solid contact with. This is a very tough matchup.”

“So, Joey, explain what you mean by needing no space,” NBC color commentator Joe Girardi said.

“I’m a bit of a boxing fan, and they talk about fighting in a telephone booth,” Votto explained. “Well, Kyle Schwarber hits in a telephone booth. He doesn’t move. He also has as compact a swing as it gets. And he’s not a big man, but the ball comes off the same way it comes off Aaron Judge’s bat, the same way it comes off of (Junior) Caminero’s bat, Yordan Álvarez. 56 home runs don’t just happen. He gets to kind of stay planted in the ground, make his turn, and sometimes end up with his back knee on the ground. It tells you everything you need to know about how simple of a swing he has.”

Votto’s debut as an NBC analyst on Sunday Night Baseball received plenty of applause on social media. Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

I don’t usually listen to the broadcast of games I’m covering in person, but was interested to check out tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball one. Early thoughts: NBC is the best at giving a big-game feel. Joey Votto has superstar potential in media. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) July 26, 2026

Joey Votto could be really good at this TV thing. Brutally honest — Kevin Cooney (@KevinCooney) July 26, 2026

This is hilarious. The booth tries to go in on Bryce Harper & his toothbrush habits during his AB Joey Votto commenting on the broadcast at field level is asked his thoughts and wants ZERO part of this nonsense. He is locked in Bryce Harper’s current at bat #Phillies pic.twitter.com/Y1salcgxmB — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) July 27, 2026

Joey Votto is really, really good. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) July 27, 2026

Joey Votto, a thinking man’s hitter, w/some great pitcher vs. batter analysis for NBC in this Yanks-Phillies game. Was all over that Bohm at-bat, essentially predicting the mistake Warren made by throwing a slider to a guy with slider-bat speed. Reminds me of Keith at his best. — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) July 27, 2026

I could listen to Joey Votto talk about baseball for the rest of time tbh. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 27, 2026

After the game, Votto posted to X, “That was really fun.”