NBC continued its slow drip of Olympics broadcaster announcements on Wednesday, naming several reporters that will be in Tokyo next month.

That list of reporters consists of several from NBC News (hooray for corporate synergy!) and various medalists from previous Olympics, among others.

Here’s the full tally, along with where you may know them from.

Sam Brock (NBC News)

Tina Dixon (snowboarding reporter in four previous Winter Olympics for NBC)

Naoka Funayama (New England Revolution sideline reporter)

Gus Kenworthy (two-time Winter Olympian)

Jessica Mendoza (ESPN, two-time medalist in softball)

Natalie Morales (NBC News)

Apolo Ohno (eight-time Winter Olympics medalist)

Corey Robinson (NBC Sports digital)

Anne Thompson (NBC News)

Dr. John Torres (NBC News)

Tanith White (two-time Winter Olympian)

Rutledge Wood (NASCAR on NBC)

NBC didn’t really tease what features or sports any of these reporters will be working on, and I guess we’ll just need to wait until next month to find out. But given Tokyo’s ongoing struggles with the pandemic, and the possibility of athletes being forced out of events following positive tests, I’d certainly expect that to be a focus for some of the reporters.