Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Fathers and sons in NASCAR have a long tradition whether its the Pettys, Earnhardts, Jarretts, Allisons, or countless others. And on Saturday night in Daytona, another family added a father and son winning duo as Jeff Burton’s son Harrison won his first NASCAR Cup race in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

Harrison Burton has not had a great start to his NASCAR Cup career. Driving for the legendary Wood Brothers in the #21 car, Burton sat last in points among drivers who had started every race so far this season. And on top of that, he’s currently without a ride for next season. But after some typical Daytona carnage late in the race, it was Burton left standing as he pushed past Kyle Busch to win his first race.

And to make it even more special, his dad Jeff was in the booth calling the race for NASCAR coverage on NBC. Here’s the special moment with Leigh Diffey on the call in his first race as the full-time NASCAR NBC announcer who summed it up in a thrilling way, “Jeff your little boy has done it!”

HARRISON BURTON WINS AT DAYTONA! #NASCAR | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/cEEClLuHi9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

Jeff Burton has always kept it very low key when talking about his son in the NBC booth. He didn’t step over Diffey or take over the call at all. But he did give a huge fist pump in the booth when his son crossed the line first.

Because of the strong family lineage in the sport, it’s not even the first time family members have called a huge race win at Daytona. Ned Jarrett famously cheered on his son Dale during the 1993 Daytona 500 and Darrell Waltrip called brother Michael’s first win at the 2001 Daytona 500 in the race that claimed Dale Earnhardt’s life.

The elder Burton quickly made his way down to the track to celebrate with his son.

Like father, like son. Jeff Burton made it down from the broadcast booth to congratulate Harrison on his first NASCAR Cup Series win. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d8C19P2H27 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 25, 2024

Harrison Burton now gets to compete in the playoffs that start in two weeks and who knows what might be possible from there.