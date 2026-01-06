Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NBC’s Jason Garrett is eyeing a return to the sidelines.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has spent the last several years with NBC, serving as a studio analyst on the network’s NFL pregame show Football Night in America, and calling Notre Dame home games alongside play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks. Now, according to a report by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans are considering Garrett for its vacant head coaching job.

Sources: Former Cowboys HC and NBC analyst Jason Garrett is interviewing Friday for the Titans head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/7mAWFJMLfB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Garrett joined NBC in 2022 after a short stint as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, which ended in the middle of the 2021 season. Ever since, Garrett has been a potential candidate for various college head coaching jobs, including at Stanford and Duke, but never for a new NFL gig.

Throughout his more than three years in broadcasting, Garrett has moved up the ladder at NBC Sports. His first assignment was calling the USFL prior to its merger with the XFL. A few months later, Garrett replaced Drew Brees as the color commentator for Notre Dame broadcasts during the 2022 season. He also joined Football Night in America that year. Garrett also occasionally chips in as a color commentator for NBC’s NFL broadcasts when lead analyst Cris Collinsworth is off.

It’s unclear if Garrett is a leading candidate for the Titans’ coaching search, or if he is simply one of many names the team is considering. After several years away from coaching, Garrett’s window for returning to the sidelines is likely closing soon.

Should the Titans land on Garrett, NBC would be in the market for a new NFL studio analyst as the network prepares to broadcast Super Bowl LX next month.