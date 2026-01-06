Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jason Benetti has emerged as the leading candidate to be the top MLB play-by-play voice on NBC, sources told Front Office Sports. Benetti previously called MLB for Sunday morning games on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Benetti is one of the most versatile broadcasters in the industry, calling MLB, college football, college basketball, and occasionally NFL games for Fox Sports. Additionally, he’s the television play-by-play voice of the Detroit Tigers.

And Benetti has experience calling MLB games for NBC, as Glasspiegel notes. In 2021, he served as NBC’s play-by-play announcer for baseball at the Summer Olympics, and in 2022, he became the lead play-by-play announcer for MLB Sunday Leadoff games on Peacock.

Before joining Fox Sports, Benetti put his multi-sport broadcasting skills to use for ESPN from 2011-2022. And prior to becoming the TV voice of the Tigers in 2024, he was the TV voice of the Chicago White Sox from 2016 to 2023. He’s been a fan favorite in any role he’s had.

Glasspiegel notes that “[Benetti’s] contract is not up until later this year, and Fox would have to grant permission for him to take the NBC job, sources said.”

In March 2026, MLB returns to NBC for the first time since 2000 with a three-year media rights deal that includes 25 Sunday Night Baseball games per year, as well as the entire Wild Card round of postseason games, and exclusive Opening Day and Labor Day primetime games.

Benetti would be an excellent choice to be the top MLB play-by-play announcer for NBC, as Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann explained in November.