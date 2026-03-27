Syndication: The Enquirer

Jason Benetti was born 10 weeks premature at the University of Chicago Hospital, where he spent the first three months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit, connected to tubes and pumps, recovering from a respiratory illness that deprived his blood of oxygen. The cerebral palsy diagnosis came two years later, after doctor after doctor had been unable to explain why the infant wasn’t developing on schedule.

According to a deeply reported HoopsHQ profile published earlier this year, it left him with an unusual gait, a lazy eye, and a childhood spent navigating the specific, exhausting experience of being visibly different in environments that hadn’t been built to accommodate that difference.

Those differences, it turns out, were never going to stop him.

In March, NBC named Benetti the lead play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball — the most prominent baseball broadcast package in the country — on a network returning to the sport for the first time in 26 years. NBC wanted him badly enough to work with Fox to release him from his contract early, badly enough to build its entire return to baseball around him, badly enough to pair him with Bob Costas as studio host and a rotating cast of local analysts in a format Benetti himself helped develop during Peacock’s Sunday Leadoff package in 2022 and 2023.

When the people at NBC sat down to decide who they wanted to call on Sunday nights, they picked Jason Benetti. And on a recent episode of Breaking In with Kevin Fishbain: A Sports Media Podcast, Benetti was asked to put that into perspective.

“I feel vocationally whole now,” Benetti told Fishbain. “I feel like I can very directly say to anybody, depending on what they want to do, depending on their skillset, whatever — I can say to anybody, ‘Throw yourself at something,’ and it’s possible that people will say, ‘You’re the one person we want to do something,’ where they could very easily select somebody who doesn’t have open and obvious physical flaws.”

Asked @jasonbenetti to put in perspective what it means to be the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball on NBC pic.twitter.com/B8AOPF25e4 — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 25, 2026

Benetti has spent over a decade building one of the most versatile resumes in sports media — college basketball, college football, MLB, the Olympics, the UFL — while simultaneously carrying the awareness, in every room he walked into, that the people making decisions about who gets the next job could look at him and see the limp and the eye before they heard anything else.

“I’ve always had the fear that somebody might give me a job just because they like the story or because they think it would win them points or they feel sorry for me,” he told Brandon Contes on the Awful Announcing Podcast in 2023.

It’s the specific, exhausting anxiety of someone who has spent a career trying to make the work so undeniably good that no one can ever make that argument.

“I know there are a lot of people who grow up and feel different in some way,” Benetti continued, “even if they’re the cool kids, they feel different in some way. And the ‘what’s different’ about me has actually been a benefit in terms of my personality and weirdness, whatever you want to call it. Just be like what you feel. And I feel like I can say that now. And I could before, but there would always have been a cap. Whatever happens in my career beyond this is a total bonus.”

Benetti spent a long time throwing himself at something. It turns out the people with the biggest jobs to give were paying attention.