On Thursday, NBC Sports revealed a whole lot of play by play broadcasters making their NBC Olympics debuts this summer. Some of those had been announced already, like Lisa Byington, Jenn Hildreth, and Derek Rae, but others are new names.

Instead of picking and choosing, here’s the full list of debuting broadcasters, along with the sports they’ll be calling.

Shane Bacon: golf

Jason Benetti: baseball

Jack Benjamin: “several events”

Krista Blunk: “several sports”

Brendan Burke: rowing, canoe sprint

Lisa Byington: soccer

Rupert Cox: rugby

Noah Eagle: 3-on-3 basketball

Jenn Hildreth: soccer

Patrick Kinas: “select” swimming

Rich Lerner: golf

Chris Lewis: table tennis

Courtney Lyle: field hockey

Beth Mowins: softball

Derek Rae: soccer

Kate Scott: basketball

Matt Winer: handball

So, that’s a lot of new names that will be involved with NBC’s coverage. This release doesn’t note who will be in Tokyo and who will be stateside (aside from Cox, calling matches from Sky’s UK studios). However, a previous release noted that Byington, Hildreth, and Rae would be in Stamford to call games, while Bacon would be joining them and Lerner would be on-site.

