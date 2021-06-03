On Thursday, NBC Sports revealed a whole lot of play by play broadcasters making their NBC Olympics debuts this summer. Some of those had been announced already, like Lisa Byington, Jenn Hildreth, and Derek Rae, but others are new names.
Instead of picking and choosing, here’s the full list of debuting broadcasters, along with the sports they’ll be calling.
- Shane Bacon: golf
- Jason Benetti: baseball
- Jack Benjamin: “several events”
- Krista Blunk: “several sports”
- Brendan Burke: rowing, canoe sprint
- Lisa Byington: soccer
- Rupert Cox: rugby
- Noah Eagle: 3-on-3 basketball
- Jenn Hildreth: soccer
- Patrick Kinas: “select” swimming
- Rich Lerner: golf
- Chris Lewis: table tennis
- Courtney Lyle: field hockey
- Beth Mowins: softball
- Derek Rae: soccer
- Kate Scott: basketball
- Matt Winer: handball
So, that’s a lot of new names that will be involved with NBC’s coverage. This release doesn’t note who will be in Tokyo and who will be stateside (aside from Cox, calling matches from Sky’s UK studios). However, a previous release noted that Byington, Hildreth, and Rae would be in Stamford to call games, while Bacon would be joining them and Lerner would be on-site.