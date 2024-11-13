Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Rose, who rocketed to fame in 1991 as a member of Michigan’s famous “Fab Five” star-studded freshman class, is heading home.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that Rose will be a Big Ten College Countdown studio analyst, which is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The former NBA star and longtime ESPN personality will debut Friday.

The Post reported that former Notre Dame forward Jordan Cornette and former Georgia Tech and Memphis head coach Josh Pastner will join Rose in the studio.

Following his NBA career, Rose joined ESPN in 2007 and held a variety of roles with the network. He began as a college basketball game and studio analyst and as an NBA analyst for shows including SportsCenter, then as the co-host of the Jalen and Jacoby TV show/radio show/podcast with David Jacoby.

But Rose’s most visible roles came as an NBA Countdown analyst beginning in 2012 and as a member of the original Get Up cast in 2018. He fell victim to a round of ESPN layoffs in 2023.

NBC, of course, is becoming a major player in NBA and college basketball. The network is part of the new NBA TV contract that begins with the 2025-26 season. It has also expanded its college slate, offering more than 150 men’s and women’s basketball games featuring the Big Ten, Big East and Atlantic 10 conferences. Peacock will stream 120 of those games.

[The New York Post]