NBC’s broadcast plans for the upcoming Winter Olympics are coming together, and the popular Gold Zone whip-around show is adding two new hosts.

NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth and Matt Iseman will once again serve as hosts for Gold Zone during the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Awful Announcing has learned. The duo will join the previously announced Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano as hosts for the show. Both Collinsworth and Iseman contributed hosting shifts to Gold Zone during its debut run for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Collinsworth and Iseman are both returning for their fourth Olympics with NBC.

U.S. figure skating champion Ashley Wagner will also join the whip-around show as its first-ever analyst, where she’ll contribute to the figure skating competition.

New this year, Gold Zone will also simulcast on NBCSN, the recently launched cable network that broadcasts Peacock-exclusive programming. NBCSN is currently available to YouTube TV and Xfinity customers. Subscribers to another cable, satellite, or virtual pay-TV provider can authenticate their subscription in the NBC Sports app and watch Gold Zone there. Peacock, of course, will continue to stream Gold Zone, as well as all other Olympic events, live on its platform.

Gold Zone received widespread praise at its Paris 2024 debut, and NBC aims to build on that momentum for the Winter Games. Up to 40 events will be held simultaneously during the upcoming Olympics, and Gold Zone allows viewers to keep up with all the action.

With history as our guide, Hanson and Siciliano, the two hosts with NFL RedZone experience, will likely fill the more desirable shifts for Gold Zone, while Collinsworth and Iseman host more unconventional hours.

The Opening Ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Olympics is less than two months away, on Feb. 6, 2026.