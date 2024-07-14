Scott McLaughlin Credit: NBC Sports IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin amused fans with his attempts to figure out if a camera was live.
Scott McLaughlin had just posted a track qualifying record at Iowa Speedway Saturday, when IndyCar on NBC reporter Dillon Welch found him on pit road for an interview.

Motorsports fans have seen this type of interview countless times, but this one had a twist.

“What is your car doing so much better than your teammate’s that has allowed you to be so fast?” Welch asked.

“Are we live?” McLaughlin asked, staring at Welch, then turning to stare directly at the camera for several seconds.

Yeah,” Welch responded.

“We’re live?” McLaughlin said.

“Yeah,” Welch assured him.

Knowing the camera was, in fact, live, McLaughlin got on with his interview.


Well, it definitely wasn’t your typical “How were you so fast on that lap?” post-qualifying interview. Fans loved McLaughlin’s deer-in-the-headlights moment.


