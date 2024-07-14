IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin amused fans with his attempts to figure out if a camera was live.

Scott McLaughlin had just posted a track qualifying record at Iowa Speedway Saturday, when IndyCar on NBC reporter Dillon Welch found him on pit road for an interview.

Motorsports fans have seen this type of interview countless times, but this one had a twist.

“What is your car doing so much better than your teammate’s that has allowed you to be so fast?” Welch asked.

“Are we live?” McLaughlin asked, staring at Welch, then turning to stare directly at the camera for several seconds.

Yeah,” Welch responded.

“We’re live?” McLaughlin said.

“Yeah,” Welch assured him.

Knowing the camera was, in fact, live, McLaughlin got on with his interview.

Scott McLaughlin really broke the fourth wall in his interview with Dillon Welch. 😆 pic.twitter.com/2Od6bpjqDe — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 13, 2024



Well, it definitely wasn’t your typical “How were you so fast on that lap?” post-qualifying interview. Fans loved McLaughlin’s deer-in-the-headlights moment.

Alright @smclaughlin93…which driver put you up to this? 🤣 https://t.co/BbjWuCzVa0 — Korey Long (@KoreyL_ME28) July 13, 2024

His lap was so fast that his mind had some delay to catch up with the present. 🤣 — Coronas de Laurel (@CoronasLaurelF1) July 13, 2024

this is me when they wake me up after i fell asleep in class https://t.co/rYLjzgLvVU — katrin on tour (@ilottofhope) July 13, 2024



[IndyCar on NBC]