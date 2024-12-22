Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tiger Woods has been the most beloved figure in golf for the better part of the last three decades. But on Sunday at the PNC Championship it was his son, Charlie Woods, who stole headlines after making his first-ever hole-in-one.

For those unaware of how the PNC Championship works, it is a 36-hole scramble tournament designated for a tandem involving a former major champion or Players champion and a relative of any kind.

Tiger and Charlie Woods headlined the list of players in the tournament. But other notable names involved include John Daly and his son John Daly II and Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer.

Heading into Sunday, the Woods tandem found themselves tied for the lead while paired with Team Langer in the final group. And it didn’t take long for both Tiger and Charlie to pull out some incredible shots to keep themselves at the top throughout the day.

While there were plenty of moments between the two that raised eyebrows, none were more impressive than Charlie’s tee shot on the fourth hole, landing a few feet from the hole and eventually going down for the first ace of his career.

On the call of the shot on NBC’s broadcast of the event, Peter Jacobson and Dan Hicks struggled to contain their excitement.

“Really good contact,” said Jacobson. “This is a great-looking shot if it’s the right number.”

“Oh it is the right number,” said Hicks. “OH, IT’S A HOLE IN ONE! Charlie Woods has made an ace at the fourth! And guess what, his father was actually not watching. He had to take a break for a second. Comes back out and hears the roar from the crowd. And Charlie Woods has made an ace at the PNC Championship.”

CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! 🚨 HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL. 📺: Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

As Charlie walked down the fourth hole to retrieve his ball from the hole, he was asked about the moment by on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay, where he was just as shocked as everyone else at home.

“I mean, it was awesome,” said Woods. “I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.”

A moment the Woods family will never forget. Charlie walks us through his first hole-in-one. 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/Z0ECyDJnmy — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Moments later, a montage was shown on the broadcast showing Tiger’s first-ever professional hole-in-one compared to Charlie’s.

Connecting generations. Looking back at Tiger Woods’ first hole-in-one as a pro, and Charlie Woods’ first EVER at the PNC Championship. pic.twitter.com/znTm09FLsA — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Charlie took part in his first U.S. Junior Amateur back in July, and is just 15 years of age. Already, he appears to be destined to follow in his father’s footsteps in the sport Tiger helped make famous to a national audience.

Unfortunately, Charlie’s moment wasn’t quite enough to secure the win for he and his father. After 18 holes, Team Woods was tied with Team Langer at -28 after each put together rounds of 15-under-par.

In the sudden-death playoff, Charlie Woods had the opportunity to put pressure on Team Langer by sinking an eagle putt from off the green. Unfortunately, his putt lipped out, opening the door for Team Langer to make an eagle of their own and take home the win. Bernhard Langer did just that, sealing the deal by making his eagle putt.

BACK TO BACK FOR TEAM LANGER! pic.twitter.com/gk3dHAL3Zu — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 22, 2024

Though they didn’t secure the win, both Tiger and Charlie seemingly had a great time competing together in this event. When interviewed after the playoff, Charlie Woods detailed that it was “the most fun” he has ever had playing golf.

“I mean, it was awesome,” said Charlie Woods. “Nobody made a mistake today. So it was the most fun I’ve ever had. And on top of that, I made an ace. I don’t think I can top that.”

Tiger was equally as happy, detailing that Charlie’s hole-in-one was “one of the highlights” of their time together as father and son.

“This is one of the highlights we have ever had,” said Tiger of his son’s ace. “We were talking about it on the hole previous, he made his first eagle. Now he just made his first hole-in-one. It was a magical two-hole stretch. I’m just so happy for him and for the enjoyment we had as a family. It was a lot of fun like Charlie said. It was back and forth, nobody made a mistake today. We had to earn it and that was the joy of it.”

“That was the most fun i’ve ever had.” A memorable day for Charlie and @TigerWoods ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ieME0dAif — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 22, 2024

Much like Bronny James and LeBron James in the NBA, it’s unrealistic to expect Charlie to have the same impact on the sport as Tiger had. But regardless, moments like this will certainly only make the spotlight on Charlie Woods even brighter.

The coverage from Golf Channel of this moment undoubtedly helped Charlie’s stardom grow. And deciding to interview him both after the hole-in-one and after the playoff hole helps bring a voice to the name Charlie Woods that those around the golf world have been hearing about over the past few years, which will only help him in the long run.

