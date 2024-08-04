Credit: NBC Sports PR

NBC’s popular Gold Zone coverage for the 2024 Paris Olympics will look a little different on Monday. Hosts Andrew Siciliano and Scott Hanson will co-host the show at the same time.

The network officially announced the plans for the hosts to team up in a post on Sunday afternoon.

“Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano to host portion of Gold Zone tomorrow,” NBC announced.

Their tag team coverage will begin at 2 p.m. (ET) on Peacock.

Hanson and Siciliano are obviously no strangers to one another. The two are best known for leading rival versions of the NFL RedZone phenomenon. Hanson still hosts the NFL Network’s version, while Siciliano got bumped off DirecTV’s RedZone channel after the Sunday Ticket-YouTube move. He was later out at NFL Network.

With that said, it’s still a mystery to Siciliano how Hanson operates.

Hanson had spoken about the preparation for Gold Zone ahead of the Olympics this year. The RedZone host called it a “challenge” but was ready to embrace how fun it was going to be and has been. Siciliano, meanwhile, also spoke about his poise to embrace “a whole different challenge.”

Gold Zone has been one of the ratings successes of NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage this year.

[NBC Sports PR]