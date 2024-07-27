Paris Olympics surfer loses shorts A German surfer lost his shorts during competition Saturday in the Paris Olympics, leading to plenty of snide remarks about a “full moon.” Photo Credit: NBC
There was a full moon Saturday for the Paris Olympics surfing competition, although you won’t find that fact on any lunar schedule.

The full moon came as German surfer Tim Elter took a tumble in the surf in Tahiti and went face down in the water, baring his bottom to the world. The image only lasted a few seconds before another wave came crashing in, but it was enough to make an instant impression.


That’s never a good look for a surfer.

Just so Elter doesn’t leave the games known only as the surfer who mooned everyone, here’s a fun fact: He says he is fluent in English, Spanish, German, French and also speaks Portuguese.

Since surfing is one of the more obscure Olympic sports, Elter’s embarrassing tumble went largely unnoticed on X immediately following his moon dive, but an image like that will eventually get out on social media. The clever X account Art But Make It Sports compared the image to “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” by Hieronymus Bosch.


Other social media responses were not quite as clever, butt many people had something to say.


