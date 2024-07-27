There was a full moon Saturday for the Paris Olympics surfing competition, although you won’t find that fact on any lunar schedule.
The full moon came as German surfer Tim Elter took a tumble in the surf in Tahiti and went face down in the water, baring his bottom to the world. The image only lasted a few seconds before another wave came crashing in, but it was enough to make an instant impression.
Let’s just say there was a full moon during this Olympic surfing competition. #ParisOlympics 🏄♂️📺🌕🍑pic.twitter.com/H8yhdC7GiC
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2024
That’s never a good look for a surfer.
Just so Elter doesn’t leave the games known only as the surfer who mooned everyone, here’s a fun fact: He says he is fluent in English, Spanish, German, French and also speaks Portuguese.
Since surfing is one of the more obscure Olympic sports, Elter’s embarrassing tumble went largely unnoticed on X immediately following his moon dive, but an image like that will eventually get out on social media. The clever X account Art But Make It Sports compared the image to “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” by Hieronymus Bosch.
The Garden of Earthly Delights, by Hieronymus Bosch, 1480-1505 https://t.co/5dx7Oke3vG pic.twitter.com/UeROburOOo
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 27, 2024
Other social media responses were not quite as clever, butt many people had something to say.
Tim Elter’s behind is out! LOL #Olympic2024
— Eddie Gaona (@eddiegaona) July 27, 2024
#Paris2024 #Germany not faring well in the first heat today.
Here’s a live look-in on Tim Elter’s best move so far – moon diving. #Olympics#surfing pic.twitter.com/NasASMbco5
— Matt Newmark (@NuConcept) July 27, 2024
What the hell happened in the above photo lol
— will jones ⚒️ (@Will_d_jones) July 27, 2024
while drowning comes to most peoples’ minds, surfing comes with a lot of unexpected risk.
a lifestyle that puts you in touch with true chaos. https://t.co/qa1c2zufEm
— Chad Lloyd (@ChadLloyd4) July 27, 2024