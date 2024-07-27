A German surfer lost his shorts during competition Saturday in the Paris Olympics, leading to plenty of snide remarks about a “full moon.” Photo Credit: NBC

There was a full moon Saturday for the Paris Olympics surfing competition, although you won’t find that fact on any lunar schedule.

The full moon came as German surfer Tim Elter took a tumble in the surf in Tahiti and went face down in the water, baring his bottom to the world. The image only lasted a few seconds before another wave came crashing in, but it was enough to make an instant impression.

Let’s just say there was a full moon during this Olympic surfing competition. #ParisOlympics 🏄‍♂️📺🌕🍑pic.twitter.com/H8yhdC7GiC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2024



That’s never a good look for a surfer.

Just so Elter doesn’t leave the games known only as the surfer who mooned everyone, here’s a fun fact: He says he is fluent in English, Spanish, German, French and also speaks Portuguese.

Since surfing is one of the more obscure Olympic sports, Elter’s embarrassing tumble went largely unnoticed on X immediately following his moon dive, but an image like that will eventually get out on social media. The clever X account Art But Make It Sports compared the image to “The Garden of Earthly Delights,” by Hieronymus Bosch.



Other social media responses were not quite as clever, butt many people had something to say.

Tim Elter’s behind is out! LOL #Olympic2024 — Eddie Gaona (@eddiegaona) July 27, 2024

#Paris2024 #Germany not faring well in the first heat today. Here’s a live look-in on Tim Elter’s best move so far – moon diving. #Olympics#surfing pic.twitter.com/NasASMbco5 — Matt Newmark (@NuConcept) July 27, 2024

What the hell happened in the above photo lol — will jones ⚒️ (@Will_d_jones) July 27, 2024

while drowning comes to most peoples’ minds, surfing comes with a lot of unexpected risk. a lifestyle that puts you in touch with true chaos. https://t.co/qa1c2zufEm — Chad Lloyd (@ChadLloyd4) July 27, 2024



[Sheri Bobbins]