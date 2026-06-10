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At long last, Fubo subscribers will have access to NBCUniversal’s full suite of channels after a carriage dispute stretching all the way back to November.

On Wednesday, Fubo announced it has struck a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, bringing NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo, Universo, and the NBC Sports RSNs back to its subscribers after a blackout that has lasted seven months. Per the release, Fubo users will receive access to the Spanish-language networks immediately, with the English-language networks becoming available “in the coming weeks.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” Fubo executive Todd Mathers said in a press release. “Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo’s promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”

The new deal will see NBC and NBCSN available in Fubo’s base English-language plan, making Fubo the latest platform to receive access to the recently launched NBCSN, which broadcasts live sporting events that were previously exclusive to Peacock. In addition, the four NBC Sports-branded regional sports networks (Bay Area, Boston, California, and Philadelphia) will also be included in the base-level plan for subscribers residing within those markets.

Crucially, the deal will reinstate access to Telemundo and Universo for Fubo customers just one day prior to opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster for the tournament within the United States. It is unclear if the World Cup was the impetus for the sides to come to an agreement.

The deal should help Fubo compete among the crowded market for virtual TV bundles, particularly among sports fans.