Credit: NBC

NBC and studio host Maria Taylor officially introduced former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as an NFL analyst for the network ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball NBA playoff matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. That was a noteworthy moment in itself, but the interview also led to more news about the Football Night in America coverage for the 2026 NFL season.

As Tomlin explained his decision to join NBC and the excitement he has for the role on the Sunday Night Football pregame show, he told Taylor, “I just thought it would be a great way to stay connected to the game and the awesome people in it. Players, coaches, executives. Excited about doing that on Sunday night, and traveling to different venues, and getting that feel for the environment. And lastly, I just thought it would be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers. I love to talk football.”

“You just said it,” Taylor responded. “We’re going to travel every single week for Football Night in America. That’s part of this announcement with Mike Tomlin joining us.”

NBC introduces Mike Tomlin as an NFL analyst, and Maria Taylor announces that ‘Football Night In America’ will “travel every single week” for the 2026 NFL season. 🏈📺🎙️pic.twitter.com/6RIRmTUgeQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2026

So, that’s big Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football news.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic recently reported that NBC “could hit the road full-time” for FNIA.

“Next season, NBC could hit the road full-time,” Marchand wrote on April 21. “In recent years, the main crew, featuring Taylor, was mostly in NBC’s Stamford, Conn., studios, while (Jac) Collinsworth, (Tony) Dungy and (Rodney) Harrison had been on site at the games. NBC has looked into forgoing the hybrid approach and using fewer personalities.”

And now that’s official.

In the past, NBC brought the full cast on the road for the NFL Kickoff Game and occasionally for highly anticipated games. It’s been an increasing trend for television networks, with Fox and CBS also traveling on-site more frequently with their studio crews for marquee games.

Tomlin and Taylor will be joined by Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty (if he’s re-signed by NBC, as Marchand alluded to) on FNIA. Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth are unlikely to return, as is fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry. And in March, Tony Dungy confirmed he was out after 17 years with NBC. So, Football Night in America will have new faces and a different location each week for the 2026 NFL season.