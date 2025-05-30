Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

NBC continues to be the television home for Olympic sports.

On Thursday, the network announced it has extended its media rights agreement with USA Swimming through 2028 and will continue to air live coverage of the federation’s most prestigious events including the National Championships. The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships will also return to NBC Sports in 2026 after an eight-year hiatus.

“We are proud to partner with USA Swimming to follow the journeys of these incredible athletes for another four years on the road to LA28, and showcase their incredible stories and performances across all of our platforms,” NBC Sports SVP of Olympic & Paralympic Programming Joe Gesue said in a release.

NBC, of course, owns exclusive rights to the Olympics, having recently extended its agreement with the IOC through 2036.

Interestingly, as part of this deal, NBC mentions that live coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, a network that is soon to be spun off as part of Versant later this year. NBC has been clear that all contractual obligations regarding live sports rights will be satisfied even after it spins off most of its cable networks. It is interesting, however, that CNBC is included in this deal mere months before the channel finds itself outside of the NBC umbrella.

Swimming is regularly one of the most popular events during the Summer Olympics. U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which are included in this deal, also regularly perform well from a ratings perspective for NBC, making a renewal through 2028 a no-brainer.