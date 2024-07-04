Dwyane Wade is looking forward to his role as an analyst for NBC’s Paris Olympics basketball coverage.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just a few weeks away, and Dwyane Wade is like a college student studying for an exam.

The former NBA star, who entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, will play a prominent role as an analyst for men’s and women’s basketball games in Paris. NBC announced in late May that Wade will join play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and fellow analyst LaChina Robinson in the booth.

Doing color commentary in games is a new role for Wade. In an appearance Monday on Today, Wade told co-host Craig Melvin he’s busy studying for his role.

“I’ve been calling everybody in my contacts that has done color commentary, like, ‘What do I do?'” Wade said.

Wade, a member of the 2008 men’s basketball team that won Olympic gold in Beijing, said that experience will help him.

“I’m all about the challenge,” he said. “Obviously, I played on that side. I know what it’s like to be on that side in the Olympics on that court, and I just want to bring my perspective on the way I see the game. So many greats, when they talk about the game of basketball, they give you their way, they give you their how I want to make sure I’m doing that.”

The unspoken part of Wade’s role in Paris is that many see it as an unofficial audition for a possible spot as an analyst for NBC’s new NBA package, which begins with the 2025-26 season.

Wade said he hopes to bring a fresh perspective.

“I love the game, and there are so many different parts of the game; it’s not just ‘ball going in the basket,'” he said. “I want to bring the perspective from the coach’s perspective, from the referee’s perspective, from the fans’ perspective; I know the game in so many different ways.”

Dwyane Wade speaks to TODAY’s @craigmelvin about the media backlash LeBron James’ son Bronny James has been receiving after being drafted by the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/cAKh0sVbLr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 1, 2024



Wade is busy with several different ventures, including his The Why podcast. He recently launched Translatable, a nonprofit online community that supports transgender youth inspired by his daughter, Zaya. And he’s even modeling underwear for Versace.

Right now, his upcoming duty in Paris has his attention. He knows fans might have expectations for him.

“Sometimes, as an athlete, when you get on this side and start talking about the game, people expect you to criticize the players or be hard on them, and that’s not my brand,” Wade said. “I look to go in and bring some real color to the player’s mindset to getting ready for the Olympics, to being in those atmospheres and how you perform.”

[Today.com]