Credit: NBC

NBC filmed Drake Maye recording a new player intro for the Super Bowl.

The network isn’t telling anyone what he said. The Patriots quarterback already has an intro on file from training camp, but he recorded a fresh one specifically for Sunday’s broadcast, and NBC is keeping it secret until game day.

“Drake Maye did a new one,” Sunday Night Football replay director Charlie Vanacore told Sportico’s Jacob Feldman. “But that will be revealed on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The player intros have been a Sunday Night Football staple since NBC took over the broadcast in 2006, and the concept has continued over into Sunday Night Basketball.

The Sunday Night Football-esque lineup intros for Sunday Night Basketball on NBC. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/XibJEHWtau — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

Each summer, 32 crews fan out to NFL teams to capture intros from every player on the roster, though some guys stick with the same clip for multiple seasons. Throughout the year, associate producer Caroline Pineda checks in with SNF teams to record new takes for players signed midseason or promoted from practice squads.

The format is pretty straightforward — look at the camera, say your name, say your school — but an increasing number of players are using their couple of seconds of airtime to say something more personal.

NBC updated the graphics for the Super Bowl LX player intros, adding each player’s hometown below their name, whether or not they mention it verbally. Each team will have custom music playing underneath their intro,s too, highlighting bands local to Boston and Seattle. The network requested refreshed intros from certain players ahead of the Super Bowl, so their faces would match other images shown during the broadcast, and Maye recorded his new intro as part of that refresh.

Whatever it is, NBC thinks it’s worth the wait.