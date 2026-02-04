Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In what has become something of a tradition, President Donald Trump will sit down for an interview before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Trump will take questions from NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas during the Super Bowl LX pregame show, which will air on NBC and Peacock.

According to NBC, the segment that appears before the Super Bowl will be part of a longer, wide-ranging interview taped on Wednesday at the White House. A portion of the interview will air on NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, and an extended version will stream on Top Story with Tom Llamas on NBC News Now at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be Llamas’ first sit-down interview with Trump since he became anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News in June 2025.

Trump has said he will not attend Super Bowl LX this year, having criticized halftime performer Bad Bunny and opening act Green Day for their criticism of his administration.

The tradition of the president being interviewed before the Super Bowl dates back to 2004, when George W. Bush spoke with CBS’s Jim Nantz before Super Bowl 38. However, that was more of a lighthearted conversation. Barack Obama began the tradition in 2009, and he sat down for an interview before the Super Bowl for all eight years of his presidency. While they began as mostly jovial discussions focused on the game, that changed in 2014 when Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly grilled Obama about politics. The tradition was briefly put on pause when Trump declined to be interviewed by NBC in 2018. Trump would eventually bring back the tradition, as would Joe Biden, until he declined to sit down with Fox in 2023 and CBS in 2024.

While these interviews can often be fluff, some networks and interviewers have used them as an opportunity to ask tough questions. Given the size of the audience on that day, it’s a chance not just for a president to get some airtime but for a reporter to make their mark.