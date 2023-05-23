Just over two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Devin McCourty has landed a new high-profile job. He’s joining NBC Sports, and will serve as an analyst on their Sunday Night Football pregame show Football Night In America. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post broke that news Tuesday, and NBC followed with a confirmation and release, which McCourty then retweeted:

NEWS: Devin McCourty to NBC prime time pregame, The Post has learned.https://t.co/VtXskttUuH — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 23, 2023

Three-time Super Bowl champion @devinmccourty has joined @NBCSports as an analyst on Football Night in America. More: https://t.co/cubA9J9EuR — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) May 23, 2023

MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!! https://t.co/kUozRnqdVs — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 23, 2023

As that release notes, McCourty (seen above getting a shave from Massachusetts governor Maura Healey at a March “Shave to Save” benefit for the Boston Children’s Hospital) is coming in here after a 13-season NFL career as a defensive back, all with the New England Patriots (who drafted him in the first round out of Rutgers in 2010, 27th overall). He won three Super Bowls in that time, and earned three second-team All Pro nods and two Pro Bowl selections. He also holds the NFL record for playoff games started by a defensive player (24).

And this isn’t the first media role for McCourty. He was spotlighted as a potential future analyst by ESPN back in 2017, he’s been to the league’s broadcast boot camp, and he hosted a Double Coverage podcast with twin brother Jason from 2018-20 while they were both on the Patriots. They had a funny Twitter interaction Tuesday, with Jason complaining about Marchand scooping him, and Devin poking back:

The difference between me and @JasonMcCourty ???…act like you’ve been there before son lol https://t.co/rh05fAwu2d — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 23, 2023

Since then, Devin McCourty has contributed to CBS Sports’ NFL Draft and pre-game coverage, he’s served as a guest host for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football (which Jason now co-hosts) earlier this year, and he’s appeared on other NFLN programming (including suggesting earlier this year that Tom Brady would not only keep playing, but might join the Tennessee Titans). Here are some quotes on him from NBC’s release:

“It’s rare when you have the opportunity to add a three-time Super Bowl-winner to your team, and we’re excited to welcome Devin McCourty to Football Night following an incredible NFL career,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports. “Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show.” “I’m excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again,” said McCourty. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week.”

Marchand notes that McCourty is also expected to call some games on radio for Westwood One. We’ll see how he does in this full transition to media.

[NBC Sports Group Pressbox, The New York Post; photo from Greg Durr, The (Quincy) Patriot-Ledger, via USA Today Sports]