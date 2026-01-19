Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

After Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s handshake seen ’round the world during the Wild Card round, NFL fans were eager to see his next postgame meeting at midfield. But as it turns out, viewers didn’t get quite what they wanted.

Johnson’s handshake with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after the Bears’ comeback win in the Wild Card became a massive storyline last week. The interaction showed there was no love lost between the two rivals, and Johnson defended his behavior after the game saying, “This is a rivalry. And, the city of Chicago and Green Bay, it needs to be a rivalry.”

Quick handshake between Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur 👀 (📺 Prime) pic.twitter.com/qYSKlSG5bK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2026

There’s no such rivalry between the Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who played Sunday night in the final Divisional Round game of the weekend. But fans still wanted to see how Johnson handled his handshake with Rams head coach Sean McVay, perhaps even more so after the Bears lost a heartbreaking overtime game. Unfortunately for those fans, NBC did not get a clean shot of the interaction.

producers not showing the Ben Johnson Sean McVay handshake should result in pink slips — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 19, 2026

How don’t you show the handshake? — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) January 19, 2026

I wanted to see McVay-Johnson handshake — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 19, 2026

Huge botch by NBC not showing the Ben Johnson – Sean McVay post game handshake. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 19, 2026

To be fair, securing a shot of the two coaches in that moment isn’t as simple as it may seem. Postgame handshakes are chaotic in football, especially after an overtime game for the right to play in the NFC Championship. The sheer amount of scrambling from players, coaches, and media can make it difficult to capture a clear image of both coaches as they meet for a very brief moment in the middle of huge crowds.

Secondly, it’s not as if Johnson’s handshake with McVay was widely anticipated. Most understood that Johnson’s behavior last week was due to the rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay. There’s no similar animosity between his team and the Rams.

At the end of the day, these criticisms are much ado about nothing. Would it have been nice to see the handshake? Sure. But any reasonable person knew, in all likelihood, it was going to be a standard postgame handshake. No one at NBC needs to receive a “pink slip” for failing to show it. And if you want to see it so bad, the official NFL social media accounts have you covered.