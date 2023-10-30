Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cris Collinsworth effusively praising a quarterback all night long during Sunday Night Football isn’t new. It’s kinda his thing. But that schtick can get pretty tiresome for a lot of viewers, especially when what the NBC broadcaster is saying doesn’t seem to match what is happening on the field.

That was the experience for many NFL viewers Sunday night when it came to Collinsworth’s over-the-top praise of Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bagent was already a bit of a Collinsworth darling heading into Sunday night, having replaced Justin Fields due to an injury two weeks prior and then leading Chicago to a 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Bagent’s performance, which included 162 passing yards, 24 rushing yards, and a touchdown, caught the attention of the NBC analyst, who seemingly couldn’t wait for a repeat performance this week.

Collinsworth must be stopped pic.twitter.com/Qh6tCkoS63 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 23, 2023

Despite this Sunday’s game taking place near Los Angeles, Bagent did not get his Hollywood story. While he was 25-of-37 for 232 yards, the D-II product threw two picks in a 30-13 loss and probably could have easily ended up with five.

None of that stopped Collinsworth from singing Bagent’s praises throughout the evening, even as things were not going according to plan right in front of him.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of the evening was Collinsworth praising Bagent for having the mindfulness to throw a ball away, something he thinks the Bears wish Fields would “figure out,” followed by Bagent immediately throwing a terrible interception.

Cris Collinsworth praising Tyson Bagent for doing something the Bears wish Justin Fields would “figure out.” Then he promptly throws a bad interception. pic.twitter.com/Dl5vbnKy5g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2023

Later, the NBC announcer said “We see the way he moves around out here tonight. We see the leadership skills. There is definitely something to this guy” right as Bagent threw into a mess of defenders, almost getting picked off again.

"We see the way he moves around out here tonight. We see the leadership skills. There is definitely something to this guy." – Cris Collinsworth on Tyson Bagent right before a near interception pic.twitter.com/6JJ8ojn5sz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2023

Later still, with the game in blowout territory and Bagent’s night not going particularly well, Collinsworth pointed out that Fields would do well to study Bagent’s game and learn from him.

“These couple of games, however long Bagent stays the starting quarterback, they’re gonna have Justin Fields study this guy.” – Cris Collinsworth Bagent threw for 232 yards and two INTs in a 30-13 loss. pic.twitter.com/oWcAozGwCQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2023

Soon after that moment, Bagent almost threw another interception, and Collinsworth elected to stay quiet rather than try to do more of a sales job.

The almost pained silence from Cris Collinsworth after Tyson Bagent throws another terrible pass that should have been an INT ??? He is so devastated that Tyson can’t teach Justin Fields that ??#CHIvsLAC pic.twitter.com/XWvy2EbpqP — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) October 30, 2023

There were plenty more moments that caught the attention of SNF viewers and they shared their annoyances and frustrations over social media.

Collinsworth is talking about Bagent like the Bears have 30 points right now — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 30, 2023

So Cris Collinsworth wants Justin Fields to learn how to play quarterback from Tyson Bagent? That’s fantastic — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) October 30, 2023

this "if only Justin Fields could do the things Tyson Bagent does" script collinsworth has been reading all night was Luke Getsy's version of Trestman starting Clausen to try to pin it all on Cutler. — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) October 30, 2023

How befitting is it that Chris Collinsworth was highlighting a thrown away ball by Bagent say that Fields needs to do that and the VERY NEXT PLAY Bagent throws an int. — Gregory Bell II (@BobbyBooshay713) October 30, 2023

Nah Collinsworth saying they gonna have Justin Fields studying what Tyler Bagent doing once he is back ain’t getting enough blowback for me lol what??? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 30, 2023

Is it an overwhelming desire to see Bagent succeed because he has a compelling story (D-II to the NFL)? Does it have something to do with race as some have speculated? Did the Bears’ coaching staff whisper in NBC’s ears about messages they’d like to send to Fields? Or is it just a classic case of Cris Collinsworth heaping too much praise on a quarterback simply because that’s what he does? Everyone has their own beliefs about why we needed to hear so much about how great Bagent was on Sunday night, so we’ll leave it up to the beholder to decide.

