Cris Collinsworth praised rookie quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday Night Football. Photo Credits: NBC (Collinsworth); Tommy Gilligan, USA Today Sports (Maye)

The New England Patriots and Washington Commanders hope they’ve found their next franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, respectively.

That remains to be seen, but for what it’s worth, Cris Collinsworth is already a big believer in both rookie QBs. The NBC analyst got a chance to talk about both players when the Patriots and Commanders met on Sunday Night Football.

Daniels did not play, but Collinsworth quickly brought up his name in the game’s intro, telling play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico that Daniels has “dazzled” everyone so far.

“Mike, I have to say, I think [Daniels] is going to be a superstar in this league,” Collinsworth said.

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico are back in the Sunday Night Football booth for NBC. Collinsworth: “Mike, I have to say, I think [Jayden Daniels] is going to be a superstar in this league.” 🏈🎙️📺 #SNF #NFL pic.twitter.com/qME1mP2uCx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2024



The veteran NBC analyst got his first look at Maye in the first quarter when starter Jacoby Brissett went down with an injury. Late in the quarter, after Maye threw a downfield strike to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, Collinsworth got animated.

“Ah, this was so good on so many different levels,” Collinsworth said. “Look at this play. That is something special right there.”

Cris Collinsworth is also a big fan of what Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is doing on SNF. “Look at this play. That is something special right there.” 🏈🎙️ https://t.co/dikyF88Xwk pic.twitter.com/VBsA8KRkvo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2024

Collinsworth seemed equally enthusiastic after another Maye completion a couple of minutes later.

“So far, it’s fun to watch. So far, we have a quarterback controversy on our hands,” Collinsworth said.

“So far, it’s fun to watch. So far, we have a quarterback controversy on our hands.” – Cris Collinsworth on Drake Maye and the Patriots 🏈🎙️#SNF pic.twitter.com/2TzzCBRfO4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2024



“You’ve got the spoon out in the first quarter, you’re stirring it up,” Tirico joked. As Amazon Prime’s Kirk Herbstreit found out Thursday night when he talked about Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco, mentioning a possible QB controversy, even in a preseason game, gets fans going.

Later, Maye completed an unremarkable short pass, albeit he lost his shoe on the play, and Collinsworth went pure camp.

“How good is this guy? This guy is a living legend already, Mike!” Collinsworth said.

“Stop it,” Tirico jokingly told Collinsworth.

While they have yet to play a down that matters, both Daniels and Maye seem to have earned Collinsworth’s seal of approval.

