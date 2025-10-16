Edit by Liam McGuire

Mike Tirico presumably knows how NBC will use Michael Jordan this season, which means his NFL partner Cris Collinsworth might have an idea about the mysterious role.

NBC stunned the sports world earlier this year by adding Jordan to its roster of NBA contributors, but offered few details about how he’ll be used. And with the NBA on NBC set to finally return from its 23-year hiatus next week, its Cris Collinsworth of all people who has offered a glimpse of what Jordan’s role might look like.

Tirico is the NBA on NBC’s lead announcer, and he also shares the Sunday Night Football booth with Collinsworth. It seems reasonable to assume the topic of Michael Jordan being their colleague may have been discussed once or twice. Which is why Kay Adams asked Collinsworth for details when he joined Up And Adams Thursday morning.

“It will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan…” 🧐 @CollinsworthPFF spills what to expect from the 🐐 on @NBAonNBC !!!pic.twitter.com/27FCxkA6fA — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 16, 2025



“I’m gonna get shot for some of this,” Collinsworth began. “I’m sure it’s all a big surprise, but it will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan. Is that enough of a tease without giving away anything? The things that you would really want to know from Michael Jordan, if you got a chance to sit down and just have a conversation with Michael Jordan, no cameras, just a couple glasses of wine and just enjoy a great conversation about all the things that you knew about him or thought you knew about him…you’re gonna get that.”

Collinsworth insisted it’s not going to be just surface level conversations of “who do you think the best player in the NBA is” with Jordan.

“It’s like details way inside the brain of the greatest basketball that ever lived,” Collinsworth continued, believing fans will be pleased with his addition to the NBA on NBC. “I think you’ll get very much, the Michael experience.”

Collinsworth also said he expects Jordan’s role with NBC to be a mix of live appearances and taped features throughout the season.

Jordan has never seemed like someone who was interested in a media career or destined to be a great analyst. But it’s hard to say anything negative about the hire because his global popularity usurps all preconceived notions around his media ability. When NBC announced the addition of Jordan, most basketball fans were intrigued, but also skeptical about how involved his role will be. And according to Collinsworth, Jordan’s role will be rather robust.