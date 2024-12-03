Photo CredIt: NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football drove plenty of internet search traffic, with fans Googling terms such as “Christian McCaffrey injury,” “49ers playoff chances” and “Cris Collinsworth’s hands.”

Wait, “Cris Collinsworth’s hands?” Yes, that term trended on X Sunday and Monday after fans got a look at the NFL on NBC analyst’s hands during the Buffalo Bills win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Collinsworth’s hands appeared black and blue, almost bruised, along with the customary dry skin you’d expect to see with someone working in sub-freezing temperatures. Many fans appeared genuinely concerned.

Cris Collinsworth’s hand does not look good. pic.twitter.com/pWm9fslX23 — Naslund26 (@MattyNaslund26) December 2, 2024



As noted, the game was played in frigid conditions in Buffalo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, extremely cold weather can create a temporary condition known as peripheral cyanosis, “when only your hands, fingers, feet and/or toes turn blue. This can happen in very cold weather if your hands and feet aren’t well protected.”

That’s not an official diagnosis, just one possibility, given Collinsworth did not have gloves on in the booth shots.

Then there’s this to ponder: This is not the first time fans have expressed concern over this issue and sent “Cris Collinsworth’s hands” trending on social media.

Here’s a “Cris Collinsworth hands” post from earlier this year.

WTF is going on with Cris Collinsworth’s hands? pic.twitter.com/ZEc7wt9SYL — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 7, 2024



And here are a couple of similar posts from 2023.

What’s up with Cris Collinsworth’s

hands? pic.twitter.com/FO7A3pyCmT — Tom Sevens (@RVAgooner) November 6, 2023

What is wrong with Cris Collinsworth Hands is he okay? pic.twitter.com/KwlaSRxt7T — 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙣 🎄❄️⚡️| #𝓞𝓣𝓒 (@Rlop1234Goat) December 24, 2023

The topic always seems to bring out a few wisecracks.

Why does Chris Collinsworth’s hand look like Dumbledore’s cursed hand in Half-Blood Prince? pic.twitter.com/ortDql2LBa — Darth Nicholous (@njso18) December 2, 2024



At least Collinsworth can rest assured that fans are very concerned about his well-being. Especially his hands.

