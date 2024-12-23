Photo Credit: NBC

While they were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day, the Dallas Cowboys finished the day on a positive note with a 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cris Collinsworth, who was called the Sunday Night Football game on NBC, was impressed with one part of Dallas’ team, in particular.

Despite trailing for nearly the entire game, the Buccaneers had a chance to win it at the end when their offense took the field with 1:40 left, needing only a field goal to go ahead. Tampa’s hopes, though, were short-lived. On the first play of the possession, Baker Mayfield fought off a sack and flipped the ball to Rachaad White, who seemed to pick up a few yards before being brought down. But after White was tackled, the Cowboys came up celebrating and cornerback DaRon Bland had the ball in his hand. We quickly saw how that happened.

As White was going to the ground, Bland was underneath him. And before the Tampa running back hit the ground, Bland pulled the ball away from him.

“I have never seen a play like this in my entire life,” Collinsworth said. “Baker Mayfield fighting for his life, Rachaad White fighting for his life and DaRon Bland fighting for the football. And he got it.”

Collinsworth was not done praising Dallas’ defensive backfield.

“Mike, this may be one of the best games out of a secondary I’ve ever seen. These guys, the way they’ve been hitting, the way they played passed defense, the way they stripped the ball out. Absolutely unbelievable. And I don’t know who all we’re giving game balls to, but you can give it to three defenders and I’d be perfectly happy tonight.”

The turnover was confirmed, which sealed the win for the Cowboys. While NBC did not award a game ball to three Dallas defenders, Bland received one, along with quarterback Cooper Rush.

“Tonight is why you watch the National Football League,” Collinsworth said. “These men were playing their guts out tonight — and in particular the Dallas Cowboys. Nothing to play for. Think about finding out in the middle of the afternoon that your season’s over and coming out and playing a game like this.”