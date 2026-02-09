Credit: NBC

There was only one penalty during the first half of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and Cris Collinsworth put that penalty on NBC broadcast partner Mike Tirico.

With just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Tirico noted how there hadn’t been a penalty called in the game yet from an officiating crew led by referee Shawn Smith.

“There have been no penalties in the game thus far,” Tirico, the NBC play-by-play announcer, explained. “For what it’s worth, there has never been a half, either first or second, in Super Bowl history, where each team went penalty-free.”

Two snaps and roughly 50 real-time seconds later, the Patriots were called for a penalty when left tackle Will Campbell was flagged for a false start.

Mike Tirico: “There have been no penalties in the game thus far… There has never been a half, either first or second, in Super Bowl history, where each team went penalty-free.” Two snaps later, there was a penalty. Cris Collinsworth: “You jinxed it.” #SuperBowlLX #NBC pic.twitter.com/BuaB239oRO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2026

“And there is the first flag of the game,” Tirico said.

“You jinxed it,” Collinsworth quipped.

“Of course I was going to do that,” Tirico responded. “Come on. We had to throw that chum in the water.”

Tirico at least waited longer to put his magical powers to use for an announcer jinx than he did during a Sunday Night Football broadcast in December.