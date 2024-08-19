Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As it prepares for its second season as a Big Ten media rights partner, NBC Sports is adding one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history to its coverage.

On Monday, NBC announced that it has hired former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy as a Big Ten football analyst. The announcement simultaneously marks the end of the two-time Walter Camp Award winner’s 14-season NFL career.

In his role at NBC, McCoy will serve as a game analyst and also appear on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show. He will make his debut alongside play-by-play man Paul Burmeister and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) for the Big Ten Saturday Night matchup between Colorado and Nebraska on Sept. 7.

“College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!”

“In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football’s biggest games and fiercest rivalries,” Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, NBC Sports Production, added. “What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska!”

Even prior to his official retirement from the NFL, the 37-year-old McCoy had begun to dabble in the media space, calling USFL games for NBC in 2023 and more recently serving as an NFL Draft analyst for Underdog Fantasy. Like many ex-quarterbacks, McCoy has excelled in breaking down film, which he did for each of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft for Underdog this past year.

While McCoy has a previous connection with NBC, he has no previous ties to the Big Ten, having played in the Big 12 at Texas, which is now in the SEC. Still, adding the two-time All-American to its conference coverage remains a big get for NBC, as McCoy’s seemingly bright future in media was evident before his NFL career even ended.