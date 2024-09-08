Photo Credit: NBC

Perhaps the most anticipated game of Week 2 came in the primetime window on NBC between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But unfortunately, most viewers have been let down by the performance of newly hired NBC color analyst Colt McCoy in the booth alongside Paul Burmeister.

McCoy is set to play a big role in NBC’s college football coverage in the Big Ten this year, as he will occasionally serve as a game analyst for the network along with appearing as a fixture on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show.

Saturday’s game is by far the biggest responsibility that McCoy has gotten with the network. But he does have announcing experience, calling USFL on NBC in 2023.

Considering McCoy’s history as a standout collegiate quarterback at Texas along with his 12-year NFL career, you would assume that he would be extremely excited to call a quarterback matchup between Dylan Raiola and Shedeur Sanders, two of the most highly touted quarterbacks in all of college football.

Instead, media members and fans alike have been quite critical of McCoy’s performance in the booth Saturday, taking to social media to share their gripes.

“I need Colt McCoy to get excited about calling this game,” wrote ESPN’s Damien Woody on X.

Can we get Colt McCoy a coffee? The energy is so low for this game,” wrote Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team.

While some had issues with McCoy’s inflection and energy in the booth, others simply seem to believe that this opportunity was perhaps too big of a stage for him this early in his broadcasting career.

“NBC’s Colt McCoy could use some more experience on Colorado-Nebraska,” wrote Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“Colt McCoy… Let’s just say he needs some reps,” wrote USA Today columnist Dan Wolken.

McCoy’s experience and knowledge of the game obviously isn’t in question. When it comes to strictly analyzing game action, McCoy has already shown through his gig at Underdog Fantasy breaking down the 2024 NFL Draft class that he knows and can relay information about football at a high level.

Another factor that didn’t go in McCoy’s favor in the game is that the action itself wasn’t exactly all that competitive. Nebraska led 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime. And when the action on the field isn’t all that competitive, it can certainly lead to an inexperienced broadcaster like McCoy having some struggles.

NBC may have just given McCoy too big of an opportunity too early into his broadcasting career. But either way, it is quite clear that viewers on Saturday aren’t sold on his in-game analysis at this point.