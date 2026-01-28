Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NBC is closing in on a superstar of the modern era to join its MLB studio.

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw is reportedly “nearing a deal” with NBC to serve as a studio analyst for the network’s MLB coverage, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Kershaw had previously been reported as a “top target” on “select events” for the network.

In 2026, NBC will begin the first year of a three-year pact with MLB to air Sunday Night Baseball, the league’s premier regular-season franchise which highlights an exclusive standalone game each week.

The only formal announcement NBC has made regarding its new MLB package is the return of legendary broadcaster Bob Costas to host studio coverage. Prior reports have tied Fox Sports broadcaster Jason Benetti to the lead play-by-play role on Sunday Night Baseball. Joey Votto and Anthony Rizzo are considered candidates to join NBC’s booth as analysts.

It’s unclear with what regularity Kershaw will appear on NBC’s coverage, assuming a deal is finalized. Initial reports suggested Kershaw could appear on “select events.” NBC is set to broadcast certain tentpole events like Labor Day games in the regular season, and Wild Card games in the postseason, as part of its deal.

The regularity of Kershaw’s appearances are likely even more of a question considering the recent criticism NBC has faced over Michael Jordan’s limited role on the network’s NBA coverage after having been announced as a “special contributor” prior to the season. Of course, the network hasn’t yet formally announced Kershaw’s involvement and can set expectations accordingly if/when an announcement is made.