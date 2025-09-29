Credit: NBC Sports Boston on YouTube

The NBA media arms race continues, this time with the NBA on NBC bringing on an insider for studio and digital coverage.

On Monday, NBC Sports announced it has hired Chris Mannix as its NBA insider. The veteran Sports Illustrated reporter already works as a contributor to NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics coverage and now will cover the league nationally on NBC and Peacock broadcasts starting Oct. 21, when pro hoops returns to NBC for the first time in more than 20 years.

“Chris Mannix has been one of the most respected and well-connected NBA writers for two decades now and is someone that audiences can trust with the league’s biggest stories and developments,” said NBC senior NBA producer Adam Littlefield in a press release. “His top-tier reporting and professionalism are perfect to help lead NBC Sports’ digital NBA coverage.”

Mannix joins Grant Liffman, whom NBC previously announced as its front office insider, on the editorial side of the network’s NBA broadcasting roster.

NBC is clearly using the rosters from its regional sports networks to fill out its national coverage team, with Mannix just the latest example. Liffman previously worked for NBC Sports Bay Area before joining the Atlanta Hawks’ front office.

Also on Monday, Prime Video announced two of its own on-air reporters for NBA on Prime coverage in Chris Haynes and Marcus Thompson. Retired WNBA legend and former New Orleans Pelicans executive Swin Cash will work for Prime as its front office insider.

Both new NBA broadcasters are going all-out on talent, with dozens of commentators and reporters hired for each package. The biggest question once the season tips in late October will be how each is actually used.