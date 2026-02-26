Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amid reports that Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is “out” at Football Night in America, it appears the changes at NBC’s flagship NFL studio show may extend well beyond one name.

Awful Announcing has learned that it is unlikely analyst Rodney Harrison will return next season and that Jac Collinsworth’s role on the show is also in question. Along with Dungy, the trio made up the show’s satellite studio that traveled on-site to each Sunday Night Football game throughout the season.

Per Wednesday’s report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, NBC plans to bring its studio show on location every week next season, rather than keeping its primary panel in Stamford, CT. Such a move would likely eliminate the need for an additional studio team.

Awful Announcing has also learned that those involved with the Football Night in America team are frustrated by how the news is unfolding, with some hearing about potential changes through media reports instead of directly from NBC.

The shakeup might not be limited to the three-person studio of Dungy, Harrison, and Collinsworth. Fantasy analyst Matthew Berry has talked publicly about his contract expiring this year, which would make his future on the show uncertain.

NBC’s primary NFL studio panel includes host Maria Taylor alongside analysts Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, and Chris Simms. Marchand’s initial report indicated that “many” contracts for NBC’s studio analysts ended following the network’s Super Bowl broadcast earlier this month.

Decisions on which on-air talent NBC will retain for the show next season have not been finalized, and there is a small possibility the network could still reverse course.

However, both Dungy and Harrison’s potential exits would likely signal a departure from NBC entirely, save for a potential “emeritus” role for Dungy. Collinsworth, however, has assignments elsewhere in NBC Sports’ portfolio. He recently hosted Gold Zone during the Winter Olympics and has served as both a play-by-play voice and reporter on NBC’s college basketball and NASCAR coverage.

NBC declined to provide comment for this story.