Photo Credit: NBC

When the NBA returns to NBC, Carmelo Anthony will be part of the network’s studio crew.

While the Kentucky Derby is the biggest event on the horse racing calendar in the United States, NBC used its coverage to share some news about its upcoming NBA coverage. In addition to the announcement that John Tesh’s classic “Roundball Rock” will be the NBA on NBC theme song, NBC officially welcomed Anthony to its NBA coverage team.

Anthony, who was at Churchill Downs, will be a studio analyst. He discussed the role with NBC’s Ahmed Fareed during the Kentucky Derby’s pre-race coverage.

Fareed, filling in for Mike Tirico, asked Anthony what he looked most forward to.

“I think just building a team,” Anthony replied. “Like getting back into a team-oriented kind of aspect. Talking the game. Speaking the game. Figuring out what’s the why on what a lot of people are doing, a lot of players are doing in the game. The game within the game, I think, needs to be talked about.”

The NBA will return to NBC for the upcoming 2025-26 season. By the time the season begins, Anthony will have been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.