Credit: NBA Showtime on NBC

Carmelo Anthony is clearly the biggest star of anyone on the new-look NBA on NBC roster, and during the network’s Opening Night coverage last week, he ranked high on the list of intrigue in his television debut.

While the studio show showed promise as it took a backseat to the Oklahoma City Thunder championship ceremony, Anthony drew the most attention not for a hot take or incisive analysis, but his outfit.

Standing on-court at the Paycom Center alongside Maria Taylor, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter in their Sunday best, Anthony donned a tan tracksuit and sunglasses. For anyone who has watched Anthony’s podcast or seen him make public appearances, this was no surprise.

But it immediately became a meme online, and the jokes piled up as Opening Night rolled into morning.

In an interview this week with NBA insider Marc Stein, Anthony responded to the trolling, arguing that part of how he wants to bring basketball coverage to life on-air is to be authentically himself.

“Of course [it caused a stir]. I’m going to be me. I’m going to bring me to the screen,” Anthony said.

“I just think we get so caught up on the suit and ties and you have to look this way, you have to look that way. I mean … coaches ain’t wearing suits no more on the sideline. I think the game of basketball and sports [in general] is just changing. The dynamics [are] changing. The way people talk the game is changing. … We’ll have suits on from time to time, we’ll throw ’em in there, but I think it’s just about being comfortable and being professional up there and being presentable and being able to talk the game of basketball.”

After making these comments, Anthony appeared on NBC this Tuesday in slightly fancier attire. The Hall of Famer ditched the tracksuit for a sweater and collared overshirt, but kept the sunglasses.

In some cases, commentary about certain TV hosts’ apparel or appearance can feel like ugly gate-keeping. With Anthony, the issue appears to be that his co-hosts are going the traditional route while he dresses down.

However, Anthony indicated he will bring in the suit “from time to time” and no matter what he’s wearing, he will be professional, presentable and continue to deliver commentary that he believes is impactful as the NBA on NBC begins its 11-year voyage as a league partner.