Cara Banks hosted her last Golf Channel studio show on Friday.

The English broadcaster announced she’s transitioning full-time to NBC Sports after nearly 11 years as one of the network’s most recognizable studio voices. Banks joined Golf Channel in 2015 to replace Holly Sonders as a co-host of Morning Drive and evolved into a fixture on Golf Central and the network’s signature Golf Central Live From broadcasts at major championships.

“End of an era! Today marked my last ever show on @golfchannel,” Banks wrote on social media. “After nearly 11 years of hosting studio golf shows, I will now be moving full time to @nbcsports where you’ll find me on weekend golf coverage, Premier League, Stifel Snow Show & @nbcolympics.”

Banks’ move comes as Golf Channel prepares to separate from NBC Sports under Comcast’s new spin-off, Versant, expected to launch by early 2026. The split will leave Golf Channel independent of NBCUniversal, while NBC Sports remains with the parent company. Banks is making the jump to NBC Sports ahead of the formal separation, where she will serve as a primary interviewer for the network’s weekend golf coverage and expand her presence across NBC Sports programming, including Premier League soccer, the Olympics, and winter sports.

Her move to NBC Sports full-time means Golf Channel loses one of its most recognizable studio voices. Banks became the face of Golf Central Live from coverage over the past six years, the anchor viewers saw at every major championship. Now she’ll focus on weekend golf interviews and NBC’s broader sports portfolio, while Golf Channel determines who will replace her in the studio chair.