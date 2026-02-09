Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl can often be a cinematic event unlike any other. Networks dedicate a million cameras, microphones, drones, you name it, to make sure every square inch of the stadium is covered.

But usually we’re crediting Super Bowl broadcasters with capturing incredible angles of touchdowns, sacks, and stiff-arms. On Sunday, however, the best shot of Super Bowl LX might’ve came before the game even started. Watch as an NBC camera operator captures an amazing shot of Charlie Puth finishing his rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” as a flyover took place over Levi’s Stadium.

The Super Bowl LX flyover ✈️ Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/KLyxW8YFeE — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

The camera operator deftly panned from Puth to the flyover, back to Puth, onto a separate flyover, and then finally back to Puth all in one swift shot. The moment drew plenty of attention on social media.

Give that camera man a raise #SuperBowlLX https://t.co/5QJzebeFDp — 104-5 The Zone 📻 (@1045TheZone) February 9, 2026

this is how you shoot a flyover!!! missed on sooo many broadcasts this year https://t.co/HVBxt354kp — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) February 9, 2026

NBC’s cameraperson nailed this shot of the Super Bowl flyover during Charlie Puth’s rendition of the anthem.pic.twitter.com/1VuUDKslHl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 9, 2026

During a Super Bowl that, on the whole, was rather forgettable for anyone that isn’t a Seattle Seahawks fan, this beautiful shot may prove to be one of the lasting memories from this year’s Big Game.