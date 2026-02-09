Recording artist Charlie Puth performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LX Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
By Drew Lerner on

The Super Bowl can often be a cinematic event unlike any other. Networks dedicate a million cameras, microphones, drones, you name it, to make sure every square inch of the stadium is covered.

But usually we’re crediting Super Bowl broadcasters with capturing incredible angles of touchdowns, sacks, and stiff-arms. On Sunday, however, the best shot of Super Bowl LX might’ve came before the game even started. Watch as an NBC camera operator captures an amazing shot of Charlie Puth finishing his rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” as a flyover took place over Levi’s Stadium.

The camera operator deftly panned from Puth to the flyover, back to Puth, onto a separate flyover, and then finally back to Puth all in one swift shot. The moment drew plenty of attention on social media.

During a Super Bowl that, on the whole, was rather forgettable for anyone that isn’t a Seattle Seahawks fan, this beautiful shot may prove to be one of the lasting memories from this year’s Big Game.

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing.

